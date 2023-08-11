Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 7.87% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.94% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 17.76% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and VLO make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.01% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.00% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 7.66% year-to-date. Combined, FE and DUK make up approximately 9.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
