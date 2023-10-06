Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.4%. Within the sector, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.9% and 5.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 4.89% year-to-date. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 13.14% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 19.63% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and FANG make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 37.30% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.84% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 78.96% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and PANW make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +1.3% Financial +1.0% Materials +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.1%

