Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 0.21% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 25.01% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 16.20% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and WMB make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.6% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 29.09% on a year-to-date basis. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is up 2.86% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 20.91% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Services +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.4% Materials +0.3% Financial +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Utilities -0.4%

