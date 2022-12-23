Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.7% on the day, and up 61.89% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 77.63% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 92.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HES make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 31.85% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 54.52% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 39.45% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and BBWI make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Healthcare -0.4%

