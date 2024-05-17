Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 13.80% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 27.04% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 22.23% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 27.34% year-to-date, and DuPont is up 4.06% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and DD make up approximately 10.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
