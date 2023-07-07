News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

July 07, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.3%. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.0% and 7.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.7% on the day, and down 2.01% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 4.00% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 4.94% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 6.39% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 12.03% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 11.62% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and ALB make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.3%
Materials +2.1%
Financial +1.0%
Industrial +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Utilities -0.3%

