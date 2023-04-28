Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 2.10% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.47% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 14.10% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 4.16% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 0.72% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 4.10% year-to-date. EMN makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.2% Materials +1.5% Healthcare +1.3% Industrial +1.3% Services +1.2% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Utilities -0.1%

