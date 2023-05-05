News & Insights

Markets
FANG

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

May 05, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 3.4%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.1% on the day, and down 3.67% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.67% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 2.99% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EQT make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 2.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 18.9% and 15.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and down 5.61% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 50.27% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 44.51% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.4%
Financial +2.5%
Services +1.8%
Industrial +1.6%
Materials +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.5%
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Healthcare +0.7%
Utilities +0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 LLY shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of BYN
 Institutional Holders of DW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANG
EQT
XLE
ZION
CMA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.