Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 3.93% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.30% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 10.65% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and HES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.07% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 18.11% year-to-date, and Smith (A O) Corp is up 14.74% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Industrial -0.5% Services -0.7% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.1% Utilities -1.2% Healthcare -1.2%

