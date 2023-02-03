Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 2.25% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 2.91% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 1.84% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and EOG make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.1% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 2.76% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 7.92% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 0.71% year-to-date. Combined, CLX and CHD make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.2% Services -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.8% Utilities -2.2%

