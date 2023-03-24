Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Electric Utilities, Water Utilities

March 24, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, electric utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Renew Energy Global, up about 19.7% and shares of Genie Energy up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by SJW Group, trading up by about 3.3% and California Water Service Group, trading up by about 3.1% on Friday.

