TWOU

Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Waste Management Stocks

February 03, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of 2U, up about 27.5% and shares of Adtalem Global Education up about 12.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Perma-Fix Environmental Services, trading higher by about 9.9% and Aris Water Solutions, trading higher by about 2.2% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

