Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Afya, up about 7.7% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by CVR Energy, trading up by about 6.8% and Vertex Energy, trading higher by about 6% on Friday.

