News & Insights

Markets
AFYA

Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

September 01, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Afya, up about 7.7% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by CVR Energy, trading up by about 6.8% and Vertex Energy, trading higher by about 6% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFYA
EDU
CVI
VTNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.