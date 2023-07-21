In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, up about 3.9% and shares of Universal Technical Institute up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Renew Energy Global, trading higher by about 5.7% and Centrais Electricas Brasileiras, trading higher by about 3.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Electric Utilities

