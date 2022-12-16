In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, up about 17.8% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by ThredUp, trading higher by about 15.5% and Torrid Holdings, trading up by about 6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Apparel Stores

