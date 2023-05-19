News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Diagnostics, Drugs

May 19, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, diagnostics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of P3 Health Partners, up about 22.1% and shares of Enzo Biochem up about 9.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Durect, trading higher by about 22.1% and Catalent, trading higher by about 16.7% on Friday.

