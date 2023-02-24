Friday Sector Leaders: Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, up about 14.5% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings trading flat on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by California Resources, trading higher by about 5.3% and Obsidian Energy, trading up by about 4.5% on Friday.

