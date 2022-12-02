In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, up about 3.7% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 2.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer goods shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Cosmos Holdings, trading higher by about 24.9% and Spectrum Brands Holdings, trading higher by about 21.5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Defense, Consumer Goods

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.