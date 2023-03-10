Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.3%. Within that group, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 5.72% year-to-date. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 6.47% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 60.71% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 6.29% on a year-to-date basis. McDonald's Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.48% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 2.80% year-to-date. Combined, MCD and TSCO make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -1.3% Services -1.5% Healthcare -1.5% Energy -1.5% Utilities -1.8% Technology & Communications -2.2% Industrial -2.2% Materials -2.7% Financial -3.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.