Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.27% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.58% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 3.06% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.27% year-to-date, and Danaher Corp is up 1.93% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and DHR make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
Also see: ISLE Price Target
KURI market cap history
LX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.