News & Insights

Markets
EL

Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

January 26, 2024 — 02:57 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.27% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.58% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 3.06% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.27% year-to-date, and Danaher Corp is up 1.93% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and DHR make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.6%
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Energy +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Industrial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 ISLE Price Target
 KURI market cap history
 LX shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL
TSN
IYK
BIO
DHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.