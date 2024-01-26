Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.27% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.58% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 3.06% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.27% year-to-date, and Danaher Corp is up 1.93% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and DHR make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.2% Services +0.1% Energy +0.1% Materials 0.0% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.