In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Lantronix, up about 12.2% and shares of Corsair Gaming up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Amplify Energy, trading up by about 6% and Earthstone Energy, trading up by about 5.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.