Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

February 10, 2023 — 11:58 am EST

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Lantronix, up about 12.2% and shares of Corsair Gaming up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Amplify Energy, trading up by about 6% and Earthstone Energy, trading up by about 5.9% on Friday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
