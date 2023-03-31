In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Immersion, up about 6.9% and shares of Vuzix up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Groupon, trading higher by about 25.9% and Boston Omaha, trading up by about 5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Advertising Stocks

