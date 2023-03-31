Markets
IMMR

Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Advertising Stocks

March 31, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Immersion, up about 6.9% and shares of Vuzix up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Groupon, trading higher by about 25.9% and Boston Omaha, trading up by about 5% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Advertising Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMMR
VUZI
GRPN
BOC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.