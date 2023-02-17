Markets
USM

Friday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, Education & Training Services

February 17, 2023 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, communications services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of United States Cellular, up about 21.6% and shares of Telephone and Data Systems up about 19.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Ata Creativity Global, trading higher by about 12.5% and Grand Canyon Education, trading higher by about 2.7% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, Education & Training Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USM
TDS
AACG
LOPE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.