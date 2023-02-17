In trading on Friday, communications services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of United States Cellular, up about 21.6% and shares of Telephone and Data Systems up about 19.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Ata Creativity Global, trading higher by about 12.5% and Grand Canyon Education, trading higher by about 2.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, Education & Training Services

