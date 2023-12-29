News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Education & Training Services

December 29, 2023 — 04:03 pm EST

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, about flat on the day. Leading the group were shares of Ispire Technology, up about 0.4% and shares of British American Tobacco up about 0.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading up by about 3.8% and Gaotu Techedu, trading higher by about 3% on Friday.

