In trading on Friday, chemicals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Amyris, up about 155.7% and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading higher by about 11% and Cresud trading up by about 2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Chemicals, Agriculture & Farm Products

