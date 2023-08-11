News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Chemicals, Agriculture & Farm Products

August 11, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, chemicals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Amyris, up about 155.7% and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading higher by about 11% and Cresud trading up by about 2% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

