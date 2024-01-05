In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Wheels UP Experience, up about 11.9% and shares of Jetblue Airways up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by E.W. Scripps, trading higher by about 6% and Qurate Retail, trading up by about 5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Television & Radio Stocks

