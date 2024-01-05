News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Television & Radio Stocks

January 05, 2024 — 11:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Wheels UP Experience, up about 11.9% and shares of Jetblue Airways up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by E.W. Scripps, trading higher by about 6% and Qurate Retail, trading up by about 5% on Friday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
