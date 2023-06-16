In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of AppHarvest, up about 10.7% and shares of Village Farms International up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 6.7% and Joint, trading up by about 2.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

