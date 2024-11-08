Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.7%. Within the sector, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 27.46% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is up 26.75% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 29.25% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and NEE make up approximately 11.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) and Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 28.2% and 7.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 25.96% on a year-to-date basis. Axon Enterprise Inc, meanwhile, is up 132.71% year-to-date, and Fair Isaac Corp is up 101.43% year-to-date. AXON makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.7% Industrial +1.5% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +0.9% Energy +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.5% Materials -0.6%

