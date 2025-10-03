Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

October 03, 2025 — 02:33 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 20.04% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.34% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 6.65% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SRE make up approximately 16.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 6.86% on a year-to-date basis. The Cigna Group, meanwhile, is up 14.69% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 36.60% year-to-date. Combined, CI and CNC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.4%
Healthcare+1.1%
Energy+1.0%
Financial+0.8%
Industrial+0.5%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Materials+0.3%
Services-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.1%

