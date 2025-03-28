Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 4.10% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.48% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 18.55% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and AWK make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 5.79% on a year-to-date basis. Merck & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.02% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc is up 16.56% year-to-date. Combined, MRK and ABBV make up approximately 11.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare -0.6% Consumer Products -0.9% Energy -1.1% Financial -1.4% Industrial -1.9% Materials -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.2% Services -2.4%

