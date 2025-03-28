Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 4.10% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.48% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 18.55% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and AWK make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 5.79% on a year-to-date basis. Merck & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.02% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc is up 16.56% year-to-date. Combined, MRK and ABBV make up approximately 11.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.1%
|Financial
|-1.4%
|Industrial
|-1.9%
|Materials
|-1.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.2%
|Services
|-2.4%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
RMG YTD Return
PDO Insider Buying
ASNS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.