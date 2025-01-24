Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 4.94% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.28% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.79% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SO make up approximately 19.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.19% on a year-to-date basis. Welltower Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.86% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc is up 4.05% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.1% Healthcare -0.0% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 OSK Price Target

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SAMM

 Funds Holding CLA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.