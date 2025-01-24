Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 4.94% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.28% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.79% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SO make up approximately 19.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.19% on a year-to-date basis. Welltower Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.86% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc is up 4.05% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
OSK Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SAMM
Funds Holding CLA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.