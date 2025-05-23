Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 7.58% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.07% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 20.61% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and AES make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.54% on a year-to-date basis. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.56% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 3.71% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and KMI make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Energy +0.2% Financial -0.1% Services -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7%

