Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 22.1% and 15.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 28.39% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 118.67% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 179.44% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.71% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 59.34% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 79.68% year-to-date. TRGP makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+2.4%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-1.1%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like
PIR Options Chain
Funds Holding AVXL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.