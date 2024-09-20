Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 22.1% and 15.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 28.39% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 118.67% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 179.44% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.71% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 59.34% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 79.68% year-to-date. TRGP makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.4% Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.4% Services -0.6% Healthcare -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8% Materials -1.1%

