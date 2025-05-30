Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 8.33% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.47% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 1.63% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and NEE make up approximately 14.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.74% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.49% year-to-date, and General Motors Co, is down 6.17% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.0% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -1.0% Energy -1.2%

