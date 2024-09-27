In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of E.W. Scripps, up about 19.5% and shares of AMC Networks up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA, trading up by about 5.2% and Dream Finders Homes, trading up by about 4.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, General Contractors & Builders

