Friday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, General Contractors & Builders

September 27, 2024 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of E.W. Scripps, up about 19.5% and shares of AMC Networks up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA, trading up by about 5.2% and Dream Finders Homes, trading up by about 4.9% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

