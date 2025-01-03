Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.1% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 1.25% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.59% year-to-date, and Palantir Technologies Inc is up 5.65% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and PLTR make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 1.16% on a year-to-date basis. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is up 2.36% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp is up 1.73% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and PODD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Healthcare +1.3% Industrial +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.8% Materials +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4%

