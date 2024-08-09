News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

August 09, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 7.39% year-to-date. Akamai Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.07% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 12.11% year-to-date. Combined, AKAM and PANW make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 13.50% on a year-to-date basis. Assurant Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.73% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc. is up 14.49% year-to-date. AIZ makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Financial+0.4%
Services+0.3%
Energy+0.2%
Utilities0.0%
Industrial0.0%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Healthcare-0.2%

