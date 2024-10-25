Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 20.39% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 33.57% year-to-date, and Equinix Inc is up 16.25% year-to-date. WDC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.2% and 10.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 10.13% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 39.55% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp. is up 50.25% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
