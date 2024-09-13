Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

News & Insights

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.1% and 5.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 12.94% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.90% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 17.45% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and CZR make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 9.49% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.07% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 24.88% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+1.6%
Materials+1.6%
Utilities+1.2%
Technology & Communications+1.2%
Industrial+1.0%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Healthcare+0.7%
Financial+0.7%
Energy+0.6%

