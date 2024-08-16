Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.53% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.86% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc, is down 22.56% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and ULTA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 12.97% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.98% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 12.40% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and ALGN make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.0% Energy -0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

 NVIDIA YTD Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IPVA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.