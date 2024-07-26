Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.4%. Within the sector, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 19.7% and 5.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 7.67% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 55.52% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 0.43% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.7%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) and GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.2% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and up 11.85% on a year-to-date basis. Norfolk Southern Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.04% year-to-date, and GE Vernova Inc is up 31.13% year-to-date. Combined, NSC and GEV make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.4% Industrial +1.7% Consumer Products +1.5% Services +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.5% Financial +1.4% Healthcare +1.2% Utilities +1.0% Energy +0.8%

