Markets
NEM

Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

April 11, 2025 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.9%. Within the sector, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and down 3.56% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 50.38% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 11.58% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and FCX make up approximately 10.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 7.13% on a year-to-date basis. Expand Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.43% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 22.01% year-to-date. Combined, EXE and HAL make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+2.9%
Energy+2.2%
Industrial+2.0%
Healthcare+1.7%
Technology & Communications+1.6%
Consumer Products+1.4%
Utilities+1.4%
Financial+1.1%
Services+0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of FLTB
 LAQ Historical Stock Prices
 GOCO Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of FLTB-> LAQ Historical Stock Prices-> GOCO Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEM
FCX
XLB
EXE
HAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.