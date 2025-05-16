Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.4% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 3.26% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.47% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly, is down 1.74% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and LLY make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.0%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.83% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.95% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 12.76% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and VST make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Energy
|-0.2%
