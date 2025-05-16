Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.4% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 3.26% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.47% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly, is down 1.74% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and LLY make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.0%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.83% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.95% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 12.76% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and VST make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Utilities +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Financial +0.9% Materials +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Services +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.3% Energy -0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Dow Component Preferreds

 KMT Stock Predictions

 PPSI Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.