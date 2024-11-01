Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.3%. Within that group, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 17.2% and 6.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 9.63% year-to-date. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is up 15.05% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 16.27% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and CAH make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.7% and 8.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 16.85% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.99% year-to-date, and lululemon athletica inc, is down 37.09% year-to-date. LULU makes up approximately 306.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Services +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.3% Energy -1.1% Utilities -2.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Materials Dividend Stock List

 CBPO YTD Return

 Funds Holding GCOR



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.