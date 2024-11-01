Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.3%. Within that group, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 17.2% and 6.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 9.63% year-to-date. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is up 15.05% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 16.27% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and CAH make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.7% and 8.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 16.85% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.99% year-to-date, and lululemon athletica inc, is down 37.09% year-to-date. LULU makes up approximately 306.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-1.1%
|Utilities
|-2.0%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Materials Dividend Stock List
CBPO YTD Return
Funds Holding GCOR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.