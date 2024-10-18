Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.2% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 13.47% year-to-date. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 53.36% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 42.11% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and DXCM make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 17.32% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.69% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd is up 10.64% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and WYNN make up approximately 3009.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-0.5%
