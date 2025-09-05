Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 0.90% year-to-date. Baxter International Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.20% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 39.39% year-to-date. Combined, BAX and MRNA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.78% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.61% year-to-date, and Bunge Global SA is up 9.58% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-1.9%
