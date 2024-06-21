Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 7.86% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.04% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc, is down 11.55% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and GILD make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.97% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.44% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 3.56% year-to-date. Combined, LW and CAG make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
