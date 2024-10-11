News & Insights

Markets
WFC

Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Industrial

October 11, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 24.99% year-to-date. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 26.73% year-to-date, and JPMorgan Chase & Co is up 34.36% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and JPM make up approximately 13.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 22.12% on a year-to-date basis. W.W. Grainger Inc., meanwhile, is up 31.39% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 32.77% year-to-date. Combined, GWW and GNRC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+1.4%
Industrial+1.2%
Services+1.1%
Energy+1.0%
Technology & Communications+0.9%
Materials+0.8%
Utilities+0.7%
Healthcare+0.5%
Consumer Products+0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of GSI
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding EQT
 Institutional Holders of MNTV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
JPM
XLF
GWW
GNRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.