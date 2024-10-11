Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 24.99% year-to-date. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 26.73% year-to-date, and JPMorgan Chase & Co is up 34.36% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and JPM make up approximately 13.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 22.12% on a year-to-date basis. W.W. Grainger Inc., meanwhile, is up 31.39% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 32.77% year-to-date. Combined, GWW and GNRC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.4% Industrial +1.2% Services +1.1% Energy +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4%

