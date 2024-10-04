Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 22.09% year-to-date. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is up 29.48% year-to-date, and Capital One Financial Corp is up 17.47% year-to-date. Combined, DFS and COF make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 13.62% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 30.36% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 45.89% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and WMB make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
