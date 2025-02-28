News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

February 28, 2025 — 02:40 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 5.49% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.12% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc is up 0.59% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and OKE make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.4% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.40% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.55% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 30.46% year-to-date. Combined, AES and EIX make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.2%
Utilities+0.7%
Financial+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.1%
Services-0.0%
Industrial-0.2%
Materials-0.4%
Healthcare-0.8%
Technology & Communications-1.0%

